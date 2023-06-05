Plane crash jet scramble

Search and rescue teams leave the command post at St. Mary's Wilderness en route to the Blue Ridge Parkway to search for the site where a Cessna Citation crashed over mountainous terrain near Montebello, Va., on Sunday.

 Photo by Randall K. Wolf via AP

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — People living in and around the nation's capital experienced a rare, if startling, sound: A sonic boom.

The boom was heard Sunday after the U.S. military dispatched six fighter jets to intercept an unresponsive business plane flying over restricted airspace.


