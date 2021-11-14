A major reshaping of how Marylanders are represented in the Maryland General Assembly is set to take place in December after the Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission presented its final maps.
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) presented the maps during a press conference on Nov. 5 that redrew state and legislative voting districts ahead of pivotal midterm elections in 2022.
“This is a great day for the state of Maryland and for democracy,” Hogan said during the conference.
The new maps, if approved by state legislators, bring big changes to every jurisdiction in the state, with some of the biggest changes taking place in Charles County.
According to the maps released on redistricting.maryland.gov, Charles County would be split between three different districts.
Most of western Charles County would make up Senate District 40, with southeastern Charles added with St. Mary’s County to form Senate District 41.
Northwestern Charles County would be added to Senate District 39, joining a district created with portions of southern Prince George’s County.
All of Calvert County would join southern Anne Arundel to create Senate District 31.
House of Delegate borders were also redrawn, with Charles County again seeing big changes.
The county is split into five different delegate districts, with western Charles becoming Delegate District 40A
Central Charles could be split to create Delegate Districts 40B and 40C, and northeastern Charles would join with southern Prince George’s to create Delegate District 39.
Southeastern Charles would join northwestern St. Mary’s County to create Delegate District 41A, with central St. Mary’s standing alone as Delegate District 41B and southern St. Mary’s would be Delegate District 41C.
Calvert County would be split with the northern half forming Delegate District 31B and the southern half forming Delegate District 31C.
A small section of northern Calvert would be absorbed into Delegate District 31A, which includes southern Anne Arundel County.
Despite the major changes to Charles County’s legislative districts, Del. Edith Patterson (D-Charles) stated that the county would “remain whole.”
“We want to make sure that Charles County has representation by the people that live here,” Patterson added.
Patterson made similar comments when she addressed a redistricting board during a meeting at North Point High School on Oct. 28.
The most dramatic changes come from the congressional maps that govern the eight seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Maryland’s infamous District 3 has been redrawn to a more manageable district encompassing Howard County and portions of Anne Arundel.
The Southern Maryland region joins southern Prince George’s in District 5, with the exception of a sliver of Calvert County that is designated a part of the newly-formed District 3.
The U.S. Senate is comprised of two members from each state regardless of census data.
The Maryland Citizens Redistricting Commission was formed by executive order by the governor in January and consisted of three Democrats, three Republicans and three independent voters to redraw the district maps based on 2020 census data.
While the commission has drawn new maps, there is no guarantee they will become law.
The commission’s recommendations will be discussed with the Maryland General Assembly during a special session schedule to begin Dec. 6.
Maps from the commission will be weighed alongside those created by the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, a seven-member panel made up of three members from the state Senate, three from the House of Delegates and an independent chairperson.
Patterson and Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) attended an Oct. 28. meeting of the Advisory Commission at North Point High School that was also attended by Sen. President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) and House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County).