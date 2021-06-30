Although traffic volume dropped in 2020 on the Outer Loop and the Inner Loop of the Capital Beltway inside Maryland, and other roadways in the national capital area, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of drivers ticketed for speeding in work zones increased on the Beltway. Speeding citations issued by speed camera units rose 11.7% year-over-year in the gargantuan work zones running clockwise and counterclockwise on Interstate 495 at the Suitland Parkway Bridges, near Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, according to an analysis by AAA Mid-Atlantic.
All told, 105,362 fast drivers were ticketed for speeding 12 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit on I-495 at the Suitland Parkway Bridges during 2020, data from the Maryland SafeZones program revealed. That compares to a total of 94,308 motorists who were caught speeding in 2019 by mobile ASE units deployed in work zones to protect the lives and limbs of crews replacing the bridges over Suitland Parkway on the Maryland Beltway. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, nearly 197,000 vehicles traversed this section of I-95/I-495 daily, as vehicles equipped with speed cameras churned out 258 tickets per day on average.
Last May amid stay-at-home orders, Maryland State Troopers launched a traffic enforcement dragnet around I-495. State Troopers ticketed drivers clocked going as fast as 105 miles per hour along the Capital Beltway’s 55 mph speed limit. This year, “multiple law enforcement agencies will continue to work together with the Maryland State Police on a traffic detail targeting speeding and overall reckless driving through Montgomery and Prince George’s counties,” to wit, on I-495 and I-270, the Maryland State Police announced in March. State Troopers say a whole lot of Beltway drivers are zooming along at clips of “90 miles per hour.”
“This Beltway work zone sees 71.9 million vehicles per year. Despite conspicuous warning signs in its work zones, an average of 300 speeders were ticketed per day in 2020,” explained John B. Townsend II, AAA Mid-Atlantic’s Manager of Public and Government Affairs. “They are without excuse. In the first full year of operation, speed cameras captured 124,477 speeders in cone zones along the top and bottom of the Capital Beltway. The double digit drop — 24.2% — the next year, proves the effectiveness of work zone speed cameras.”
During 2020, 57,868 motorists received $40 speed camera tickets for going at speeds of 67 mph or more in the work zone on southbound I-495. This compares to 46,693 drivers nabbed for going too fast for conditions in orange cone zones on the Inner Loop at the Suitland Parkway Bridge in 2019. It represents a 23.9 percent uptick in the number of speedsters ticketed in the work zone along SB 1-495, as 11,175 more motorists were fined for exceeding the speed limit by 12 mph or greater near the fabled home base of Air Force One.
Curiously, motorists behaved more circumspectly in work zones on the northbound direction of I-495 during 2020. Here, a year ago, 47,474 drivers were penalized for cone zone speeding. That sum subsided a tad — minus 0.29 percent — from 2019, when 47,615 speedy motorists received $40 speed camera tickets for outstripping the posted speed limit on the Outer Loop, as work crews laboriously replace the Suitland Parkway bridges. It is a remarkable sea-change from two years earlier in 2018 as 57,939 motorists, for the sake of comparison, were snapshotted by speed cameras in the work zone on NB I-495, according to Maryland’s work zone citation history database. From 2018 to 2020, speed cameras meted-out 10,465 fewer tickets in the cone zone in the Capital Beltway Outer Loop (I-95/495 North), an 18% decrease, tabulates AAA Mid-Atlantic.
Drivers are returning to the roads this year at the highest levels since the onslaught of the pandemic. Through April of 2021, 29,206 motorists were cited for flouting work zone road rules on northbound and southbound I-95/I-495 (Capital Beltway). That tally includes 15,614 speed camera citations handed down in the road work area on SB I-495 at the Suitland Parkway Bridge, and 13,592 speed camera tickets in the cone zone on NB I-495 during the first four months of 2021, as crews put the finishing touches on raising the profile of I-95/I-495 by one-foot to provide additional clearance for Suitland Parkway. The Maryland State Police and the Maryland SHA began issuing citations along the project site on August 7, 2017. The $34.3 million dual bridge replacement project in both directions of the mainline of I-495 is slated to be completed the summer of 2021.
The Maryland State Police, in tandem with the Prince George’s County and Montgomery County Police Departments, launched the “first of six new initiatives aimed at reducing vehicle related deaths due to excessive speeding and impaired driving” along I-495 and I-270. The initiative was unfurled in March. “The operation will continue once-a-month to August.” Some motorists were clocked going 120 mph and 130 mph.
On April 13, 2021, “Troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack conducted a speed enforcement initiative on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County.” Despite fewer drivers on the road due to the COVID-19 pandemic, “motor vehicle crashes on Maryland roadways claimed 569 lives in 2020, an increase of 6.4% compared to 535 deaths the previous year,” warned the Maryland State Police. “Excessive speed was a contributing factor in many of these crashes.” As crashes soar, auto body shops are jumping.
Currently, Maryland boasts 16 active work zone speed camera locations, including on I-495 SB and NB at Central Avenue (MD-214); I-270 SB at the Maryland 85 interchange; and along Maryland 210 NB at Kerby Hill Road/Palmer Road. The number of speeders cited in the cone zone on Indian Head Highway NB multiplied year-over-year, from 2,243 motorists in 2019 to 3,358 pedal-to-the-metal violators in 2020. It comprises a 49.7% increase. Through April 2021, 1,159 drivers were ticketed for speeding in this work zone.
Then there is the cosmic scheme of things. In 2018, 4,384 drivers were cited for excessive speeding in the MD-210 segment replete with traffic cones, channelizers, and workers ahead signs, Maryland SafeZones citation history shows. The number of work zone photo-tickets plummeted 48.8 percent in 2019, before increasing again in 2020. But even then, overall ticketing is down 23.4% in the cone zone from the previous bench-mark set in 2018. Prior to the pandemic, south Indian Head Highway at Kerby Hill Road/Palmer Road was the most congested arterial (non-freeway) in Maryland during the PM commute. Plus, northbound MD 210 at Swan Creek Road ranked as the 4th most congested arterial in the state amid the AM rush, TRIP reports.
The question remains: was 2020 an outlier or an anomaly? Nationally, 842 deaths occurred in highway work zones in 2019, with seven in Maryland, reports the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse. This is up 11% from 757 fatalities in highway work zones nationwide during 2018, including 10 in Maryland. Maryland’s work zone automated speed enforcement (ASE) program is operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA), along with the Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA), the Maryland Department of State Police (MSP).
“Lane restrictions and other hazards in a work zone make it imperative for drivers to stay alert and obey the posted speed limit,” the agencies warn. “Driving too fast for conditions reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while a driver reacts to a dangerous situation.”
Compared to the first year of operation, speed camera citations in the Capital Beltway work zones were down 15.3 percent in 2020. In Maryland, the maximum fine for a ticket issued by a work zone speed control system operator is $40. Citations are issued to vehicles exceeding the posted work zone speed limit by 12 mph or greater. Under state law, all work zone speed camera citations in Maryland are reviewed and certified by a police officer. Violation notices are then mailed to the registered owner of the violating vehicle.