Stack assumes command from Bell

Lt. Col. Jason E. Stack assumed command of the 316th Security Forces Squadron from Lt. Col. Jonathan B. Bell during a change of command ceremony at the Security Forces building at Joint Base Andrews on June 24.
“Col. Joseph A. Engelbrecht III, thank you for placing your trust in me to lead and serve the defenders of the 316th Security Forces Squadron as their commander,” said Stack. “To command the unit for such a vital mission is truly an honor.”
Engelbrecht presided over the ceremony to activate the 316th SFS and then transferred command from Bell to Stack.
“My primary goal in the command was to move out of the boldness on a number of fronts, including innovation, readiness and culture in order to bring greater capability to the wing,” Bell said. “I truly feel like we’ve achieved that together and for that I am grateful.”
