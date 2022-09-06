When the latest two honorees for the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame were formally inducted in a ceremony at Timonium Race Course last Saturday afternoon at the midway portion of the card, one of them had ties to the host site as well as a pair of race tracks in Prince George's County that closed before the turn of the century.
Eclipse Award sprinters Smoke Glacken and Star de Naskra were the latest two thoroughbreds inducted into the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame class and one of them enjoyed ample success at a former track in the county. Star de Naskra, who captured his career debut at Bowie Race Course at age two would later win the Marlboro Nursery over the strip that same season. At one time the Marlboro Nursery was the featured event during the annual meet at Marlboro Race Track.
A son of Naskra out of the Clandestine mare, Candle Star, Star de Naskra prevailed in his career debut at Bowie on June 14, 1977 and several months later on Oct. 15 he captured the Marlboro Nursery, a race relocated from Marlboro to Bowie after its previous track was closed following the 1971 meet. Star de Naskra would eventually win 15 of 36 lifetime starts and earn nearly $590,000, but his greatest claims to fame occurred at age four when the Richard Ferris trainee captured the Carter Handicap, the Whitney Handicap, both of which would eventually earn Grade I status.
Last Saturday afternoon at Timonium, the celebration surrounding Star de Naskra's induction into the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame came full circle. Exactly 45 years to the date that he captured the Timonium Futurity in his lone start over the 'bull ring' oval, Star de Naskra was honored in a brief winner's circle ceremony that included siblings Cheryl Lancaster, Joan Lancaster and Carlyle Lancaster, Jr., son of late owner Carlyle "Jiggs" Lancaster.
"Being here today really brings back a lot of great memories," said La Plata resident Carlyle Lancaster, Jr. "They're mainly memories of my dad. He loved the horses. He was pretty quiet most of the time, but once the races started and he saw his horses turning for home he really started to get excited. That's when you knew."
Star de Naskra gave his connections ample reason to cheer during his career. Not only did he win his debut outing on June 14, 1977 at Bowie he would later win the Timonium Futurity and the Marlboro Nursery and he was third in the Laurel Futurity in which Affirmed and Alydar finished one-two. The following season in 1978 that tandem would finish one-two in the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes.
Star de Naskra did not attempt either of the Triple Crown events at age three, but he competed in the Withers, the Peter Pan and the Ohio Derby. One year later he captured the Bold Ruler, the Carter and the Whitney, upending Alydar in the latter. He was named champion sprinter in 1979 and also earned the distinction of being Maryland-bred horse of the year.
Likewise, Smoke Glacken did not attempt any of the Triple Crown races at age three despite a victory in the Grade III Southwest Stakes. A Grade I winner at age two, Smoke Glacken captured the Grade III Riva Ridge, Grade III Jersey Shore and Grade II Frank DeFrancis Memorial Dash at Laurel Park in what proved to be the final start of his career for trainer Henry Carroll.
A son of Two Punch, Smoke Glacken won 10 of 14 starts and earned $760,000 in his career and he was named champion sprinter following his 1995 campaign. In a sense, his career almost came full circle on Saturday when he was inducted into the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame at Timonium, the same site in which he was initially sold as a yearling..