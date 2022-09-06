When the latest two honorees for the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame were formally inducted in a ceremony at Timonium Race Course last Saturday afternoon at the midway portion of the card, one of them had ties to the host site as well as a pair of race tracks in Prince George's County that closed before the turn of the century.

Eclipse Award sprinters Smoke Glacken and Star de Naskra were the latest two thoroughbreds inducted into the Maryland-bred Hall of Fame class and one of them enjoyed ample success at a former track in the county. Star de Naskra, who captured his career debut at Bowie Race Course at age two would later win the Marlboro Nursery over the strip that same season. At one time the Marlboro Nursery was the featured event during the annual meet at Marlboro Race Track.

