Maryland State Police arrested a Springdale man after a traffic stop Sept. 13 on charges of unlawfully transporting a loaded handgun in the trunk of his car, as well as falsifying dealer registration plates, according to an MSP news release.
The suspect, Musbau Babalola, 38, of Springdale, was driving eastbound on U.S. Route 50 prior to Maryland Route 197 near Bowie around 9 a.m. when troopers assigned to the Washington Metro Troop Criminal Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop for a seat belt violation and using a cellphone while driving.
According to a preliminary investigation, Babalola allegedly told troopers he had a loaded handgun in the trunk of the vehicle but lacked the license to carry a concealed loaded weapon in Maryland.
In the trunk of the suspect’s vehicle, troopers said they located a loaded Remington RP9 9mm handgun.
The firearm was allegedly registered to Babalola.
Also in the trunk, troopers reported locating a falsified dealer registration plate, which was a photocopied dealer tag, laminated, and with holes to attach to a vehicle.
Babalola was arrested for knowingly transporting a loaded handgun in a vehicle, as well as falsifying a dealer registration plate. He was also cited for not wearing a seatbelt and using a cellphone while driving.
Babalola was transported to Prince George’s County Department of Corrections.