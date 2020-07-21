On July 18, Maryland State Police from the Forestville Barrack responded to a reported three vehicle crash on southbound Route 4 at Dowerhouse Road.
The accident happened around 11:45 a.m. and according to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a 2006 silver Mercedes, identified as Deonte Javar Sharps, 23, of Lothian, lost control of his car, struck two other vehicles and overturned.
According to a press release, Sharps was ejected from his vehicle. He was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center where he later died, according the police report.
One of the other drivers was also transported to the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of injuries, according to the press release.
Maryland State Police say the incident remains under investigation.