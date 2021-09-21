Del. Matt Morgan is concerned about one proposed redistricting map, but Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark doesn’t believe that map will be approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly.
Morgan (R-St. Mary’s) sent an email to his supporters and others about the first draft of state Senate maps that would change the way St. Mary’s and Southern Maryland as a whole are represented the upper legislative chamber. The commission hasn’t released any House maps yet, according to Clark (R-Calvert, St. Mary’s), but those districts are closely tied to Senate districts.
Morgan is concerned the seat currently held by Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) would not be compact and contiguous, and would be split into a district that runs the entire length of St. Mary’s along with a large swath of rural Charles County. The proposed map would cut Bailey’s district off from portions of central St. Mary’s — including a sliver of Mechanicsville along with parts of Oakwood, Hollywood and California — and include them with all of Calvert County and lower Anne Arundel County.
Clark supports giving Calvert more of a say-so in electing legislators and isn’t opposed to the map, but ultimately he doesn’t think it will be approved in its current form because the Democratic Party controls the legislature. Right now, Clark’s district is made up of some of central St. Mary’s and southern Calvert.
The map Morgan is concerned about was proposed by the Citizens Redistricting Commission, a new bipartisan effort created by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) in January. The nine-member commission is balanced evenly between Democrats, independents and Republicans.
In response to Hogan’s executive order, the General Assembly announced its own creation in July, the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, which is comprised of six lawmakers — four Democrats, two Republicans — and Karl Aro, the executive director of the legislature’s Department of Legislative Services.
Clark pointed out that Calvert currently has two senators, Bailey and Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s), but Calvert residents do not have a majority, or controlling, say-so in electing either of them. Bailey’s district is controlled by a majority in St. Mary’s County, while Jackson’s is controlled primarily by Prince George’s County voters.
“We haven’t had in many, many years, our own Senate seat,” Clark said, adding that last occurred in the 1990s for Calvert.
“I understand [Morgan’s] concern,” he said, but noted that the maps are “very preliminary.”
“The maps will probably be changed and refined by the leadership” of the General Assembly, he said, referring to Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore city) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County).
Sen. Arthur Ellis (D-Charles) said, “A lot of people were talking about [the map proposal at the Charles fair last weekend]. I met very few people who like splitting up Charles County like that.” He added that “folks don’t want to be overwhelmed by St. Mary’s County’s senator. Most want it to be a single district as much as possible.”
Currently, his district includes the vast majority of Charles County, with only the Pinefield area north of Waldorf added to the district currently held by Sen. Michael Jackson (D-Calvert, Charles, Prince George’s). Ellis said the map proposal doesn’t give him any area outside of Charles County, noting that because of its population growth, that’s not likely to happen.
Ellis called the proposal “very interesting,” but said folks in rural southern Charles don’t really go to St. Mary’s for anything.
Special session looming?
“We won’t take up the state level redistricting until we’re in Annapolis in January,” Clark said. He noted that a special session may be called this December to approve U.S. Congressional seat redistricting, which is also in the works.
In regard to the latter, in 2012 long-time Republican incumbent Roscoe Bartlett lost his seat to Rep. John Delaney (D-Md., 6th). The 2011 map removed a conservative portion of the 6th District and handed Democrats a 7-1 majority in Maryland’s congressional delegation. About 55% of registered voters in the state are Democrats and 24.7% are Republicans.
The 2011 map was championed by Maryland’s then-Gov. Martin O’Malley (D), who said drawing a map meant to benefit Democrats was an effort “to push back” against Republican gerrymandering in other states.
Maryland’s current congressional district map was taken all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court, where justices ruled in 2019 that partisan gerrymandering was not a question for the courts, so the practice remained legal.
The state legislature, where Democrats hold a supermajority, has final authority over what map becomes law.
Senate Minority Leader Bryan Simonaire (R-Anne Arundel), one of six lawmakers on the Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, said the 2011 map split up Anne Arundel County too much.
Parts of Anne Arundel County are included in four separate congressional districts.
“We feel like the stepchild of Maryland because we don’t have any majority congressional representative in our district,” he said.
Todd Eberly, a professor of political science and public policy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland, favors two commissions in part because it will show what a map drawn by people outside the dominant party could look like.
Hogan’s citizen commission’s map, according to Eberly, would create more politically competitive districts.
Eberly said that would likely make it a “non-starter” in the legislature. He added that the goal of a congressional map should be representation, but it wasn’t in the last round of redistricting a decade ago.
“There’s a goal here,” Eberly said. “And that goal was to maximize seats for the Democrats.”
That goal led to a map that doesn’t fit the redistricting principles of compactness and contiguity. Some districts snake across the state, even being split in half by water.
Eberly said if the legislature would like to preserve Democratic power in Maryland’s congressional delegation, there are possible maps that would do so while being more compact and respecting community boundaries.
The challenge would come from trying to protect incumbents based on where they live and how competitive their districts are.
“Incumbents are not going to be happy if you put their [percentage] down,” Eberly said, adding that candidates grow used to winning by a comfortable margin.
Allison Mollenkamp of Capital News Service contributed to this story.