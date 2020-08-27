SuburbanCares program partners businesses to give back to healthcare workers

Suburban Propane, the Baltimore Orioles and Papa John’s Pizza have coordinated to deliver 1,000 pizzas to frontline healthcare workers at MedStar hospitals throughout Washington, D.C. and Maryland, with MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital in Clinton becoming a recipient on Aug. 12.
The donation came along with Baltimore Orioles-branded, limited-edition cans of Pepsi, as part of Suburban Propane’s “SuburbanCares” platform, which provides assistance in communities it serves across the nation. Pizza and Pepsi have been delivered to frontline workers at MedStar hospitals in Baltimore, Leonardtown and Olney, according to Nandini Sankara, Suburban Propane spokesperson.
For each of the first 1,000 pizza orders placed with the promotional code GIVEPIZZA at any of the 160 participating Papa John’s locations in the Washington, D.C. Metro area and Maryland, Suburban Propane is donating one large, one-topping pizza to healthcare workers at MedStar Health hospitals throughout the area, according to a press release.
Sankara said the “SuburbanCares” program highlights the company’s continued dedication to give back to local communities, especially amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. She said through this platform, the company supports a host of community outreach initiatives throughout the nation including a national partnership with the American Red Cross.
“We are honored to continue to help support our local communities during these incredibly uncertain times,” Sankara said. “Thank you to Papa John’s and the Baltimore Orioles for joining forces with us to show our appreciation to the courageous front-line workers at MedStar Health across Maryland.”
Sankara said Suburban Propane has recently partnered with several medical facilities and hospitals to provide temporary heat for thousands of propane-powered medical tents that are being used to test and treat COVID-19 patients. The company has also provided meals to frontline workers in six Maryland hospitals, as well as hospitals in Chicago, Ill., Syracuse, NY and New Brunswick, NJ.
The partnership with the Baltimore Orioles came through Agway Energy Services, Suburban Propane’s fully owned subsidiary. Sankara said the partnership has allowed them to reach current and potential customers through the support of the Orioles.
“We would like to thank the Baltimore Orioles for helping us make this synergistic connection,” Sankara said. “When you bring well-known and beloved brands together to work for the good of the community, it really is a home run!”
The Papa John’s connection came through the Orioles, as Suburban Propane was introduced to a large franchise in the Baltimore area.
“Papa John’s is committed to our communities, especially the front line workers helping to keep us safe and able to provide meals to those in need,” Colonel Bill Freitas, Papa John’s co-op president, said in the release. “We are proud to partner with Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. to provide pizzas to healthcare workers at MedStar Hospitals. We are grateful for your service and it is our privilege to serve you.”
Sankara said that in addition to the national partnership with the American Red Cross, Suburban Propane employees across 41 states partner and volunteer with local hospitals, care centers, food banks and veteran’s organizations across the country.
“We encourage those who can in the community to give blood to our national partner, The American Red Cross,” Sankara said. “In times like this, the critical need for blood donation is at an all-time high.”
Sankara said employees cherish the opportunity to give back to their local communities and are active participants in numerous philanthropic endeavors, especially during the uncertain times the pandemic has brought.
“We have received incredibly positive responses from the healthcare workers at each hospital we’ve delivered food to,” Sankara said. “We’re very proud to support all of those who are working on the front lines and to provide assistance in our local communities in these uncertain times.”
In addition to food delivery programs, SuburbanCares has provided fuel for Federal Emergency Management Agency mobile offices and tents in New York City, donated off-road diesel to the Harrison Food Bank in Portland, Maine for the organization’s 53-foot refrigerated trailer and donated propane to heat volunteer tents at three sites in a Vermont school district.
