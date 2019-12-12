Maryland Department of Environment Secretary Ben Grumbles presented recently a grand prize and prizes to eight other student winners at the department’s 18th annual “Rethink Recycling” Sculpture Contest at Montgomery Park in Baltimore City.
Later, the department awarded prizes for the image of a shadowy singer, a cardboard clock, and a tribal-inspired mask — all made from reused materials. Students from Carroll County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore County won the top prizes.
“Maryland’s youthful artists inspire us all to reduce, reuse, recycle, and rethink waste so we can keep protecting the environment and fighting climate change well into the future,” Grumbles said in a press release. “Last year Marylanders recycled nearly 3.1 million tons of municipal solid waste and diverted nearly 48 percent of our waste from landfills and incinerators, with the future looking brighter and greener thanks to student-led innovations and creations.”
Rethink Recycling challenges Maryland high school students to use recycled materials to create artistic and innovative sculptures. This year, 66 entries from 20 high schools in 14 counties across the state were on display.
Martina Barber of Suitland High School, won the “creativity” category for her sculpture “Kamikaze,” using crayons, paper, cardboard, hair and recycling bins as materials and Casey Wehrman also of Suitland High won the “workmanship” category for creating “Body of Distortion,” made of newspaper, cardboard, paper pulp and charcoal.
Top category winners received Sony Wireless ear buds.
In addition, Tony Leal of Suitland High School, won second place in the “workmanship” category for crafting “Deer of Reflection.” Second place winners received a $100 Amazon gift card.
Sponsors of the event were the American Cleaning Institute; Exelon; Maryland Recycling Network; Maryland, Delaware, D.C. Beverage Association; Blick Art Materials; Baltimore Museum of Art; National Aquarium; and Waste Management. Sponsors donated prizes, funding and refreshments for this year’s contest.
“We will need creative solutions and innovations to successfully tackle our nation’s recycling challenges,” Brian Sansoni, American Cleaning Institute senior vice president of communications and outreach, said in the press release. “The cleaning products industry is proud to support and honor the artistry demonstrated in the ‘Rethink Recycling’ Sculpture Contest, which should inspire all of us to commit our energies to enhance recycling initiatives across the country.”
Contest judges tasked with determining the winners of the contest based on creativity, use of materials, and workmanship were: John Lewis, instructor at the Maryland Institute College of Art; Theresa Foggo, local muralist and freelance artist; Pamela Kellet, environmental scientist; Kaley Laleker, director of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Land and Materials Administration; and Stephanie Cobb-Williams, deputy director of the Maryland Department of the Environment’s Land and Materials Administration.
Since 2001, the Department of the Environment has celebrated America Recycles Day by hosting the annual “Rethink Recycling” Sculpture Contest. High school students from across Maryland are invited to participate by creating sculptures made of recycled and reusable materials. “Rethink Recycling” is just one way MDE educates and empowers the public to reuse and recycle materials that would have otherwise gone into landfills.
To find out more about how to reduce, reuse, recycle and buy recycled products, visit MDE’s recycling web page. It is the mission of the department to protect and restore the environment for the health and well-being of all Marylanders.
Visit this link to see photos of winners from the event: photos.app.goo.gl/2Vwy18PcECi48EHK8.