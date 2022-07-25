Mario Dajuan Hunter, 27, of Suitland was charged on July 11 with six felonies for four counts of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary and one of home invasion.

Hunter was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and one count of having a handgun in an alleged burglary and assault that took place on July 10.

