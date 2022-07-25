Mario Dajuan Hunter, 27, of Suitland was charged on July 11 with six felonies for four counts of first-degree assault, one count of third-degree burglary and one of home invasion.
Hunter was also charged with four misdemeanor counts of second-degree assault and one count of having a handgun in an alleged burglary and assault that took place on July 10.
According to charging documents, Hunter allegedly forced his way into the home of his ex-girlfriend on the 2000 block of Gibbons Court in Waldorf. Hunter is accused of punching her in the face and dragging her outside of the residence to continue the assault.
When the woman ran back into the home, Hunter allegedly gave chase and displayed a handgun to three residents in the home before finding and strangling the woman, according to charging documents.
Officers arrived on the scene later but Hunter was sent on his way as neither the woman nor the other residents in the home reported a crime had happened.
Charging documents state Hunter returned 10 minutes later and kicked in the door of the home to retrieve the handgun he left from the previous alleged assault before leaving the scene. An arrest warrant for Hunter was served on July 12 and he was ordered held without bond.
Capitol Heights woman arrested for assault
Stacy-Ann Olivia McLean, 27, of Capitol Heights was arrested and charged with first-degree assault on July 10.
Charles County sheriff’s officers were called to the 2200 block of Hope Circle in Waldorf to support a call for emergency medical services. When officers arrived, they found a man with a cut on his right arm in a makeshift tourniquet.
According to charging documents, the man stated he fell on a knife in the kitchen, but during an interview with McLean, she allegedly stated she stabbed him after an argument with the man.
Charging documents state that McLean said she grabbed a knife during the argument but stated she did not remember what led to the man being cut, according to charging documents. McLean was released on her own recognizance on July 12 and expected back in court on Aug. 12.