Troopers from Maryland State Police arrested a Prince George’s County man on Thursday, Jan. 12, after an Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigation developed evidence of sextortion and possession and distribution of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Isaiah S. Poole, 21, of Suitland. Poole is charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography, two counts of soliciting minors to engage in sexual conduct, two counts of causing minors to engage as a subject in a performance that exposes their intimate parts by threatening to inflict emotional distress and one count of distribution of pornography. Poole was transported to the Prince George’s County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.