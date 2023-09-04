Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Aug. 31 in Prince George’s County.

At about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to reports of a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 North at Powder Mill Road. According to a preliminary investigation, a tow truck driver stopped to assist the driver of a 2009 Toyota Yaris, which was disabled on the left shoulder of the road. A third vehicle, a 2016 Toyota Scion iA, driven by Hans Jurgen Gutierrez Samoya, 24, of Laurel, Maryland, sideswiped the vehicles and struck the tow truck driver. The Scion also struck a 2014 Honda Accord, which then crashed into a tractor trailer.


  

