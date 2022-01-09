A Suitland man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault charges in an attack that took place in October 2020.
Christian Cameron Keys, 22, of Suitland was sentenced on Dec. 21 by Charles County Circuit Judge H. James West on charges of felony first-degree assault and misdemeanor possession of a regulated firearm under the age of 21.
Keys pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 10.
On Oct. 22, 2020, officers were called to a residence at the 10000 block of Whittle Court in Waldorf to respond to the assault.
According to a release from Charles County State’s Attorney’s Office Tony Covington (D), Keyes was arguing with his girlfriend, Daijon Owens, when he bit her on the lip and left the residence.
Keys then returned to the residence an hour later and spoke with Owens again, when her mother stepped in to intervene.
During the conversation, William Dillard arrived home and inquired what was happening, and Keys told Dillard “I got something for you,” and left the residence in a Chevy Impala.
Later that day, while Dillard, Owens and a 6-year old child were outside, Keys returned and pointed a gun toward the three of them and then sped off, hitting two cars as he fled, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Keys received a 25-year sentence for first-degree assault, with all but seven of those years suspended and three years of supervised probation.
Keys also received five years in prison for possession of a regulated firearm while under the age of 21, to be served concurrently with the first-degree assault charge.