Danae Sharee Clary, 25, of Suitland was arrested on June 6 and charged with felony first-degree burglary and two misdemeanor counts for trespassing and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

Charles County sheriff’s officer Paul Sady was called to the 10000 block of Riva Place in White Plains for reports of an altercation.


@DarrylSoMdNews