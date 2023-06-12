Danae Sharee Clary, 25, of Suitland was arrested on June 6 and charged with felony first-degree burglary and two misdemeanor counts for trespassing and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
Charles County sheriff’s officer Paul Sady was called to the 10000 block of Riva Place in White Plains for reports of an altercation.
Sady arrived and spoke with a woman, later identified as Clary, who stated that a fight did not take place.
According to charging documents, the officer spoke with a homeowner who claimed that Clary had just kicked in her door.
Footage from the home’s front door camera appeared to show Clary had ripped the handle off the screen door of the home and kicked the metal door open, causing $2,000 in damage to the door.
Clary is also accused of screaming obscenities and threats of violence at the homeowner.
Clary was released from jail on June 6 and is due in Charles County District Court on July 7 before Judge Andrea R. S. Watkins.
