A Suitland woman was killed by a falling tree while driving down Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville on Tuesday morning while Tropical Storm Isaias tore through St. Mary's, according to the St. Mary's sheriff's office.
The driver, Tiaesa Sade Lake, 31, had been heading southbound on Three Notch Road, near Charlotte Hall School Road, shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday in a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, when a large tree on the shoulder of that side of the road fell onto the vehicle, trapping her, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
Fire and EMS units from Mechanicsville, as well as St Mary's Advanced Life Support were dispatched to the scene, according to dispatch logs, and declared Lake dead at the scene of the incident before handing the scene to police for reconstruction.
Police later identified Lake as the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Those who witnessed the collision are asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337, if they have not yet provided a statement.