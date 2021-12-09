A bulk oil storage terminal at Joint Base Andrews was purchased from NuStar Energy by Sunoco on Oct. 8.
The acquisition was part of the $250 million purchase of eight refined product terminals on the East Coast, a press release from the Dallas-based company states.
In addition to Piney Point, other locations in Maryland that were bought include terminals at Piney Point and Baltimore.
Prior to NuStar, the Piney Point facility, located at 17877 Piney Point Road, was owned by Stewart Petroleum, Support Terminal Services and Valero, according to longtime employee Dale Springer, who worked at the facility from 1971 to 2012. He noted Valero later became part of NuStar.
Springer said an oil pipeline stretched from Piney Point to energy facilities at Morgantown and Chalk Point for a period of time. It was closed due to economics, he said, noting that the two power plants gradually converted to natural gas while still using coal.
Oil has been transported to the Piney Point facility using ships and barges that traveled up the Potomac River since its inception, Springer said.
A pipeline connected to the terminal was previously decommissioned.
The former manager of the NuStar facility, Ford Connelly, retired in early October after 48 years and seven months with the company, Connelly’s LinkedIn profile states. The site says Connelly began working at the facility in June 1973 following graduation from high school.
Other NuStar sites purchased by Sunoco include Virginia Beach, Jacksonville, Fla., Linden and Paulsboro, N.J., and Blue Island, Ill.
The terminals have an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 14.8 million barrels, handle primarily refined products and are accessed via pipeline, truck, rail and marine vessels, according to the release.
Also, Sunoco completed the purchase of a refined products terminal on Sept. 24 in Salisbury from Cato Inc. Cato agreed to a five-year extension of its fuel distribution contract with Sunoco as part of the deal. The site is accessed via truck and marine vessels, the release states.
Sunoco distributes motor fuel to approximately 10,000 convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors located in more than 30 states.