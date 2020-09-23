Suspect arrested in Capitol Heights stabbing

A 17 year old male has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Sept. 17 in Capitol Heights.
Prince George’s County Police Department detectives assigned to the homicide unit identified and charged Mekhi Lowell Loving in connection with the stabbing that occurred inside a laundromat. Loving has been charged with first- and second-degree murder and armed robbery. He is being charged as an adult.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Fu Tian Yan of Upper Marlboro. Yan was an employee of the business.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., officers responded to the laundromat in the 6700 block of Walker Mill Road. The officers located the victim inside of the business suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died a short time later.
Through the course of the investigation, Loving was identified as the suspect. He was arrested shortly after the alleged murder. The preliminary investigation revealed he stabbed the victim in order to steal money from the business.
Loving is in the custody of the Prince George’s County department of corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app by searching “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.
