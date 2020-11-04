Police in Washington, D.C., have apprehended a suspect believed to be involved in a July 7 triple homicide which left a witness in a St. Mary’s case dead.
Claudette Williams, 56, was found dead, along with two other men, off Bass Place in southeastern D.C. shortly after 1 a.m. on July 7. Williams, who pleaded guilty to acting as an accessory and carjacking in a St. Mary’s case, was expected to testify against William Edward Johnson III, 30, a Suitland man who is awaiting trial for charges including carjacking, kidnapping and attempted first-degree murder in a pair of St. Mary’s robberies.
Williams had given a statement involving herself with the robberies, according to St. Mary’s prosecutor Daniel White. Johnson is set for a trial in January.
Dale J. Benjamin of Washington, D.C., was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20, following an investigation into the homicide in July where Williams, as well as Juwan Wade, 20, of D.C. and Marquese Lewis of Clinton were found dead in and near a vehicle, all suffering from gunshot wounds.
A criminal complaint filed against Benjamin, 33, alleges he was seen on surveillance tape and was identified by witnesses along with another suspect firing at the vehicle after walking and speaking with Wade, after Wade had told a witness to leave the area “because it’s hot around here.”
The vehicle containing Lewis and Williams was seen backing out at a high rate of speed as it was being fired at, and the vehicle was found by police later having crashed into a fire hydrant, the complaint says, and a witness took Williams’ cell phone and a quantity of drugs from the vehicle before calling 911.
Benjamin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and has been ordered held without bail.
As the case remains under active investigation, a D.C. police spokesperson said no additional information would be released when asked about the second suspect.
