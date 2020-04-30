Suspect arrested in Landover double homicide

Prince George’s County Police Department homicide detectives announced on April 23 that they have arrested a suspect in connection with a double fatal shooting in the Landover area, according to a PGPD news release.
Uhland Richardson, 27, of Upper Marlboro has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Pearris Clark, 24, of Rockville and Eugene Deondre Jones, 26, of Oxon Hill.
Richardson is charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. A commissioner ordered him held on a no-bond status.
According to police reports, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 18, patrol officers were called to the 7500 block of Courtney Place for a shooting. They discovered four victims outside in a parking lot. Each victim was suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark and Jones were pronounced dead on the scene. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.
According to the release, the preliminary investigation indicated the shootings stemmed from a dispute over an illegal drug transaction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), text, “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to www.pgpolice.org and submit a tip online. Please refer to case 20-0019766.
