Suspect arrested in Oxon Hill fatal stabbing

Prince George’s Police Department homicide detectives have charged a man in connection with a fatal stabbing on Saturday, according to a news release. Jorge Luis-Lara, 33, of no fixed address has been charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the killing of Yovani Lopez, 41, of no fixed address.
According to a PGPD news release, at approximately midnight on May 16, patrol officers were called to Livingston Road in Oxon Hill for the report of a stabbing. They located the victim outside suffering from a stab wound. He died at a hospital a short time later.
According to police, the preliminary investigation indicated the victim was in close proximity to the suspect as the suspect argued with a third man. During that argument, the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and the victim was stabbed.
Luis-Lara is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Refer to case number 20-0024023.
Twitter: @JamieACIndyNews