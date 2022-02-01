Prince George’s County Police Department’s investigators have located and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in Suitland on Jan. 14. The suspect is 22-year-old Markees Mings of Suitland. He’s charged in connection with the murder of 29-year-old Eric Branch-Simpson of Brandywine.
On Jan. 14, at approximately 3 p.m., officers responded to the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers located Branch-Simpson outside in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
The preliminary investigation revealed the victim and suspect were known to each other and were involved in a dispute.
Mings is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the department of corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0002034.
PGPD charges juvenile with manslaughter in Oxon Hill
Detectives with the Homicide Unit arrested and charged a 15-year-old female from District Heights with manslaughter and related charges. She is charged as a juvenile in the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male from Oxon Hill.
On Jan. 26, at approximately 6 p.m., patrol officers responded to the 4900 block of Glassmanor Drive for a shooting. The victim was located inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect was handling a firearm in the home when it discharged. The round struck the decedent, subsequently killing him. Preliminarily, detectives believe the shooting was accidental.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 22-0004121.