Teen charged in Camp Springs shooting

Prince George’s Police Department homicide detectives have identified and charged a suspect in connection with a homicide in Camp Springs on Saturday, according to a PGPD news release. Damani Reddix, 17, of Camp Springs, is charged with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jose Romero-Salgado of District Heights. Reddix is being charged as an adult. According to the release, at approximately 6:50 p.m. on May 2, patrol officers were called to the 5200 block of Carswell Avenue for a shooting. Romero-Salgado was located outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
The preliminary investigation has indicated that the shooting stemmed from a verbal dispute. Reddix is charged with first degree murder and related charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0021784.
