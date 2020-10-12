A Prince George’s County man who led Calvert Police on a high speed chase in Prince Frederick back 0n Sept. 2 is facing 12 criminal charges and 23 traffic violations, according to police and court records. The state’s case against the defendant, Randall Wallace Martin-Thorpe, 25, of Temple Hills, was moved last week to circuit court.
According to a statement of probable cause filed in the court system by Calvert sheriff’s office Dfc. Bruce Sampson, sometime after 8 a.m. on Sept. 2, a traffic stop was made on a Honda in the area of southbound Route 2/4 and Route 231 due to a brake light that wasn’t operating.
“The vehicle continued southbound at a slow rate as if the operator did not realize he was being pulled over,” Sampson stated in court documents. Sampson reported the Honda at first turned into Sherry Lane but abruptly veered back onto Route 2/4. The Honda turned at a nearby median crossing and began traveling northbound on Route 2/4. The driver of the Honda ran a red light at Oldfield Lane and the vehicle’s speed accelerated to approximately 70 mph.
“It should be noted that there were numerous vehicles in the area at the time of the incident that were in put danger of the driver’s actions,” Sampson stated in court documents. The chase continued on Church Street, with the Honda driver subsequently traveling west in the eastbound lane.
“The vehicle and my cruiser struck each other in an offset head-on collision that resulted in the vehicle running off the road to the left, striking a control box for the intersection lighting,” Sampson stated. “The driver then continued into the parking lot of what used to be Mattress Warehouse, where the driver also struck Sgt. McCourt’s unmarked vehicle. The vehicle then rammed a concrete jersey barrier at the end of the parking lot.”
The driver exited the vehicle and allegedly began running toward Route 2/4. According to Sampson, Deputy Wyatt McDowell attempted taser deployments, which failed to subdue the fleeing suspect. During the ensuing struggle, McDowell was allegedly kicked by the suspect, who was subsequently subdued and arrested, Sampson reported in court documents. A search of the Honda allegedly yielded several small bags of marijuana, which totaled less than 10 grams. Martin-Thorpe was transported to a hospital for evaluation and then taken to the Calvert County Detention Center.
Martin-Thorpe was freed Sept. 3 after posting $10,000 bond
According to court records, Martin-Thorp is now charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer — a felony — plus three counts of second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property, two counts of disorderly conduct and a single count of obstructing and hindering. Traffic charges include driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol, driving while impaired by drugs, attempting to elude police, leaving the scene of an accident involving property destruction, negligent driving and reckless driving.
Martin-Thorpe is due to make an initial appearance before a circuit court judge on Oct. 16. Court records indicate he is being represented by attorney Keith Hiller. Prosecution of the case is being handled by Christopher J. Monte.