The so-called “Great Resignation” of American workers quitting their jobs in record numbers is one of the factors driving supply chain problems and generational increases in inflation for food, cars and other items.
Higher diesel and overall energy costs along with shortages of truck drivers and other supply chain workers are prompting freight and logistics companies to increase wages and fuel surcharges. Those costs get passed on to retailers and eventually consumers.
But economists stress inflation and supply chain labor troubles are not stopping grocery store chains from posting monster profits and sales growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A record 47.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in 2021. The turnover rates include 11 million employees who voluntarily exited their jobs in the logistics, transportation, retail and wholesale trade positions, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which also puts utility positions in with the supply chain grouping.
The sectors are all part of the supply chains that get food and other products from farms, ports and production plants to warehouses, supermarkets and other stores. The staffing problems faced by U.S. ports, trucking companies, logistics firms and grocery stores themselves are also resulting in product delays and shortages. The supply chain and inflationary challenges also extend to new and used cars and other consumer products.
Dearth of drivers
Supply chain sectors have close to 1.9 million job openings nationwide — including in the trucking industry that gets products from ports, farms and factories to store shelves and consumers’ pantries and fridges, according to BLS.
“The lack of labor has just been shooting through the roof,” said Thomas Balzer, president and CEO of the Ohio Trucking Association, of the situation facing his industry.
Balzer said the trucking industry has long battled driver shortages and recruiting and retaining new workers. The situation has gotten worse with labor participation rates not rebounding from the pandemic’s depths.
Balzer said before COVID trucking companies would see 10% of their driver positions vacant. That number has increased to 20% to 30%.
The U.S. economy has a shortage of an estimated 80,000 truck drivers, according to Jana Jarvis, president of Oregon Trucking Associations. That is up 20,000 more open jobs than from before the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
“I have a number of my carriers who have equipment parked in their lots because they just can’t get drivers,” Jarvis said.
The openings are part of a surge in available jobs across the U.S. economy. BLS economists reported there were close to 11 million job openings throughout the economy at the end of 2021, the most recent data available.
Higher costs
Consumers at grocery stores have seen marked and sometimes startling rises in prices for scores of items ranging from meats and pet food to cereals, produce and dairy products.
Food prices were up 7.0% in January and overall prices are up 7.5% compared to a year ago, according to federal inflation numbers released Feb. 10.The U.S. had 7.0% inflation rate in 2021 — the highest in 39 years.
Labor shortages across the economy — including among truck drivers and logistics workers — put upward pressures on wages making it more expensive to get products to consumers.
“That will increase the cost of production for the producers,” said Mohammad Ali, an economist and business professor at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.
Balzer said, in response to the labor shortages, truck drivers can make between $50,000 and $100,000 a year and companies are offering signing bonuses as high as $20,000 and retention bonuses as high as $10,000. Still, the industry struggles to make a dent into labor shortages.
Freight and trucking companies and their supply chain partners, such as supermarkets, also have to deal with higher fuel prices.
Diesel gasoline prices are $3.95 per gallon nationally, up more than $1.10 from a year ago, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report from Feb. 21. Diesel fuel prices were roughly a dollar cheaper in early 2020 before the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Jarvis said diesel costs in Oregon have hit the $4 per gallon mark. She hasn’t seen energy costs that high in 20 years.
Trucking and freight companies absorb some of those costs but they cannot do that for long and will increase fuel surcharges as gas prices climb, Jarvis said.
She said trucking companies run on margins of 3% to 5% and they will eventually pass higher fuel costs to their customers — who in turn raise consumer prices. “Absorbing these costs is not something that they can do for very long,” Jarvis said.
Higher fuel prices and labor costs translate to higher food prices.
Fed-up workers
So, what is driving the ‘Great Resignation’?
Ali said the disparate economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic where white-collar office workers got to work at home while often lower-paid service and blue-collar employees were required to go to work were a last straw and boiling point for many workers.
Other economists contend the coronavirus pandemic magnified workers’s lack of trust in employers and the economic system after decades of stagnant wages for many jobs. The jobs losses of the pandemic coupled with the lack of health insurance and retirement benefits for lower-wage service jobs contrasted against stock market records, rising real estate prices and the rich getting exponentially richer.
“I think that a lot of workers over the last two years or so have realized the labor market and working conditions really weren’t great,” said Michael Snipes, an economist with the University of South Florida’s Sarasota-Manatee campus.
Snipes said the “Great Resignation” wave started with some frontline sectors, such as restaurants and hotels. hit hard by the 22 million jobs cut during the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The trend has spread to other industries, including supply chains, where some workers have seen stagnant wages for years. “Workers as a whole realize we’ve not been treated very fairly the last 40 years,” he said.
Overall, the U.S. economy, which lost 22 million jobs at the start of the pandemic, is still down 2.9 million jobs from pre-COVID levels in Feb. 2020, according to year-end 2021 data.
Snipes said inflation-saddled workers will also continue to press employers for higher pay as they deal with more expensive grocery, fuel and other prices.
“People are really starting to realize the inflationary pressures. They are saying ‘you are going to have to compensate me to make it worth my time,” he said.
The trucking industry also has its own set of workforce challenges inhibiting the hiring of drivers.
Truck drivers are tested for marijuana in their systems under federal regulations. That is disqualifying a lot of workers and applicants, according to industry leaders.
“It doesn’t matter what states say regarding marijuana. That’s still illegal in the eyes of the federal government and that’s still illegal in our world,” Balzer said.
Regulations also require drivers to be 21 or older for interstate hauls. That limits new worker recruitment.
“We can’t go into the high schools. We can’t talk to them,” said Jarvis referring to the age rules discouraging teenagers from considering a trucking career.
There are pushes to ease those age requirements in face of the severe driver shortages. Numerous trucking and logistics companies across the country also declined or did not respond to requests for comment on labor shortages.
Inflation not stopping grocery store profits
Despite the rise in food, energy and other product costs as well as upward pressures on wages, major grocery store chains are reporting expansive gains in sales and profits during the pandemic.
“Firms are the ones who control prices, not workers,” said Snipes, questioning whether labor shortages and supply chain challenges are the primary drivers of higher prices.
Major grocery chains did not respond or declined requests for comment on how they are addressing labor shortages. A number of supermarket chains are also slated to report their full-year financials in March. Their most recent bottom lines show big increases in sales and profits during the pandemic despite inflation and labor shortages pushing up costs.
Deemed essential, grocery stores stayed open throughout the pandemic gaining business with restaurants closed or restricted by COVID orders. Supermarkets with pharmacies have also administered COVID vaccines and tests throughout the pandemic.
Some of the sales and profit gains are eye popping.
Albertsons
Idaho-based Albertsons Companies, which also owns Safeway, Acme and other grocery chains totaling 2,278 stores, reported a whopping $1.16 billion profit for the first three quarters of 2021 — up from $994 million for the same period in 2020 and $399 million in 2019.
Albertsons’ net income (i.e. profit) has jumped 192% since 2019 and before the pandemic.
Sales for the Boise-based supermarket chain came in at $54.5 billion for the first nine months of 2021 up from $47 billion in 2019, a 16% jump.
The costs of those product sales totaled $38.8 billion in 2021 versus $33.8 billion in 2019 before the pandemic — a 14.8% increase.
Administrative and selling expenses, which include wages, real estate, distribution and advertising costs rose from $12.5 billion for the first nine months of 2019 to $14 billion for the comparable period in 2021. That is a 12% jump.
Albertsons will next report its earnings April 25. A spokesperson for the supermarket chain declined comment.
Publix
Florida-based Publix, which is privately and employee owned and has 1,284 stores in Southern and Mid-Atlantic states, posted sales of $35.4 billion through the first nine months of 2021. That is up 5% from its $33.7 billion in sales for the first three quarters of 2020 and up 25% from $28.4 billion in sales for the same time period before the pandemic in 2019.
Publix reported its costs have gone from $26.5 for the first three quarters of 2019 to $30.8 billion for the same time frame in 2020 and $32.6 billion 2021, according filings with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. The grocery chain costs have risen 23% from pre-pandemic levels.
So how has that impacted profits?
Publix reported net earnings of $3.4 billion for the first three quarters of 2021 up from $2.95 billion in 2020 and $2.2 billion in 2019. Profits have increased 54.5% or $1.2 billion during the pandemic. Publix will report its year-end financials in March.
Kroger
Cincinnati-based Kroger, whose brands also include Fry’s Food Stores, Harris Teeter, Ralphs and Fred Meyer, has 2,750 stores nationwide.
Kroger reported $104.8 billion in sales for the first three quarters for 2021 compared to $101.8 billion in 2020 and $93.4 billion in 2019. Sales growth is up 12.2% from pre-pandemic levels.
After the costs of products, labor and operations, Kroger posted an operating profit of $2.5 billion in 2021 and $2.9 billion during the pandemic compared to $1.7 billion in 2019. That’s a 47% increase between 2019 and 2021, according to SEC filings.
Kroger will report fourth quarter and year-end earnings March 3. A spokesperson for Kroger declined comment.
Walmart
Walmart Stores Inc. has seen its operating profit go from $20.6 billion in for its full fiscal year that ended Jan. 30, 2020 before the pandemic to $25.9 billion in the fiscal year that ended in January 2022. That’s a $5.3 billion increase.
The big-box giant saw its revenue go from $524 billion pre-pandemic to $572.8 billion in fiscal 2002 — a 9% or $48.8 billion gain. Meanwhile, Arkansas-based Walmart’s costs and expenses have gone from $503.4 billion before COVID hit to $546.8 billion — an 8.6% jump.