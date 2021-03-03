The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) is committed to keeping the community informed and connected to essential services. The library, as a critical part of its mission, engages in community outreach, collaboration and resource dissemination. PGCMLS is a community team player and focuses on creating opportunities for discovery and lifelong learning.
This winter, the Library is supporting Prince Georgians with food distribution efforts, expungement for former offenders, legal assistance for underserved populations, and multilingual tutoring support for area students. Access to free drive-up WiFi at all PGCMLS buildings, circulating WiFi hotspots, and mobile printing help bridge the digital divide in our communities.
Essential services
PGCMLS and Community Legal Services of Prince George’s County are collaborating to help Prince Georgians with a criminal record pursue employment and housing. A Virtual Expungement Clinic on March 6 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. offers one-on-one consultation with pro bono attorneys who will assist customers with removing eligible offenses from their records. Register here as required.
Community collaborations
The Washington Wizards have partnered with PGCMLS to bring you the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge and Wizards Book of the Month. Storytime on Screen, courtesy of the Old Greenbelt Theatre and the Library System, helps develop the early literacy skills of our youngest customers on March 8 at 10 a.m. (scheduled for every second and fourth Mondays of the month).
Along with the Prince George’s County Human Relations Commission, the library hosts several speaker events in March:
- Michael W. Twitty discusses American Southern cooking and his book “Rice” on March 8 at 7 p.m.
- Women in Faith: Diverse Voices Speak features local faith leaders in conversation about gender, identity, and religion on March 21 at 7 p.m.
- W. Ralph Eubanks discusses Mississippi’s world-renowned literary legacy and his book “A Place Like Mississippi” on March 25 at 7 p.m.
- The Elephant We Don’t See: A Diversity Dialogue returns for a discussion of “I Am Woman” by Lee Maracle on March 30 at 7 p.m.
Education and employment
The library offers an array of digital resources that include live tutors (English and Spanish) and live job interview coaches to increase opportunities for personal advancement. Brainfuse: HelpNow, JobNow, and VetNow platforms, LearningExpress Library (career test preparation, college admissions practice tests and essay writing), Gale in Context (Elementary, Middle, High School); MakeMake (Spanish-language ebooks), ABC-CLIO (American History, American Mosaic, etc.), Great Courses, and LinkedIn Learning (formerly Lynda.com) are just a few of the many Online Resources at your Library. In addition, celebrate Women’s History Month in March with a visit to our Women’s History Month Hub featuring upcoming related virtual events and online resources, along with a Women’s Suffrage Movement Timeline.
During the pandemic, the library arose to the occasion with these new webpages: Temporary COVID-19 Resources, Community Resources (Recursos en la comunidad) and Small Business Resources to reach a broader segment of our community with COVID-19 updates. The library also quickly switched gears from in-person to virtual events. In conjunction with its partners, the Library’s amazing lineup of virtual events included: Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, Jason Reynolds, Bassey Ikpi, Leonard Pitts Jr., Lisa See, Philippa Gregory, Steven Rowley, Matthew Quirk, Zach Smedley, Jennifer De Leon, Natasha Trethewey, and Richard Blanco. To benefit the team, the library generously hosted third party events of other community team players on its platforms. Also at this time, the library teamed up with the 2019 World Series Champions, the Washington Nationals, to bring you 2020 Summer @ Your Library.
The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System makes a difference that matters for generations to come. Visit pgcmls.info to discover pathways to a better future that include wellness, workforce development, heritage hubs, access to free major newspapers, magazines, movies, music, ebooks, audiobooks and more.