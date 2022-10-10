A steady drizzle did little to dampen the spirits of the 125 or so residents and dignitaries who stood at the foot of the iconic Robert Crain Highway Monument on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 1. In defiance of the rain brought to Maryland by Hurricane Ian, the attendees were assembled at the request of the Upper Marlboro Historical Committee to celebrate the centennial anniversary of the construction of the monument and to re-create an original photograph that was taken some 100 years earlier, in September 1922.

Arguably the biggest smile among the large group that stood at Old Crain Highway and Main Street belonged to Melanie Miller, daughter of the late Maryland Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller, Jr., whose 27th legislative district included Calvert, Charles, and Prince George's counties. The immensely popular Clinton native, who served in the Senate from 1975 to 2020 and was its president from 1987 to 2020, passed away in January 2021.