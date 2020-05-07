Turkish aircraft bring needed supplies to Andrews

Turkish military transport aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday, April 28, and Friday, May 1, with medical supplies to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and support a NATO ally.
The Turkish government sent supplies including medical gloves, medical masks, protective goggles, protective clothes, hazmat suits, hand sanitizer and other medical supplies brought on board an A400M military transport aircraft and a C-130 military transport aircraft to support the U.S. government’s effort to combat COVID-19.
The Turkish ambassador to the U.S., Counselor Salih Celik from the Turkish Embassy, the Turkish defense attaché to the U.S., and other Turkish embassy staff members greeted the arriving Turkish crews when their planes arrived, as well as a State Department delegation.
The materials were offloaded by airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing.