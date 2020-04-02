Twin newborns medevaced from South Korea

Twin newborns medically evacuated from Osan Air Base, South Korea, landed at Joint Base Andrews in a C-17 Globemaster III on Monday, March 30.
The pair were then transported to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for advanced neonatal care.
Parker and Laine McFall were born Feb. 17 at 30 weeks in Daegu’s Yeungnam Medical University Medical Center during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The twins were joined for the aeromedical evacuation by their parents, U.S. Army Spc. Cody McFall and Pfc. Cheyenne Evans. Both soldiers were preemptively tested for COVID-19 and placed in quarantine on March 10. They tested negative and are currently showing no symptoms.
The effort involved the U.S. Army’s 65th Medical Brigade, the U.S. Air Force’s 51st Medical Group, the USAF’s 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, the Air National Guard’s 154th Wing, and the 11th Medical Group Aeromedical Staging Facility on Joint Base Andrews.
Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is the only facility currently able to accommodate the infants’ specific needs.