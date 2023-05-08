Maryland State Police are investigating two separate, fatal crashes that occurred last week in Prince George’s County.

At about 5:55 a.m. on May 2, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to southbound Crain Highway (US Route 301) at Brandywine Road for a report of a two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Lexus ES was traveling east on Brandywine Road, west of southbound Crain Highway. At the same time, a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling south on Crain Highway as the Lexus entered the intersection, where the crash occurred.


ELI WOHLENHAUS