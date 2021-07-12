Maryland State Police are searching for the person who fired shots into a family’s vehicle in Prince George’s County on Sunday afternoon during an alleged road rage incident.
The suspect is described as an African American male driving a silver Honda Civic with Maryland temporary registration. The victims claim there was also an African American female in the front passenger seat in that vehicle.
According to a press release, the victims told Maryland state troopers from the Forestville Barrack that shortly before 3 p.m., he was traveling on the ramp from southbound I-495 to southbound Branch Avenue. He reported the driver of the Honda Civic made an unsafe lane change, causing him to brake suddenly. The victim said he changed lanes and was adjacent with the Honda when the driver displayed a handgun and fired three shots into the victim’s Mazda 6.
Troopers examining the victim’s vehicle found evidence indicating two of the shots struck the left rear passenger door and another struck the left rear passenger window. The victim was traveling with his wife in the front seat and his two daughters, aged 15 and 8, who were in the rear passenger seats.
No one in the victim’s vehicle was struck by the gunfire. No one requested medical treatment.
A lookout for the suspect’s vehicle has been issued to police in the region. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain anonymous.
Shots fired at tractor trailer
State police are actively investigating a separate incident that occurred early Sunday morning involving shots fired at a tractor trailer on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County.
Shortly before 1 a.m., troopers from the Forestville Barrack were dispatched to northbound I-495, north of Ritchie Marlboro Road for the report of shots fired at a tractor trailer. Responding troopers observed three bullet holes in the tractor portion of the vehicle. MSP reports that the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.
The driver of the tractor trailer told police on scene the incident occurred one mile prior to where he pulled over on I-495. He described the suspected vehicle as a silver or gray Hyundai, Honda or Kia passenger car.
Maryland State Police investigators from the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene. Crime scene technicians from the Forensic Sciences Division also responded to sweep the area for evidence. According to a press release, one shell casing was located in the area of D’Arcy Road and bullet fragments were removed from the tractor.
As police continue to investigate the incident, anyone with relevant information is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Forestville Barrack at 301-568-8101. Callers may remain anonymous.
As of press time, the investigation continues.