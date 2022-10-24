Two teenagers prohibited from possessing firearms were arrested on gun charges after a state trooper stopped to assist a disabled vehicle last Thursday, Oct. 20, in Prince George’s County.

The first suspect is identified as Kamari Dameone Smith, 17, of District Heights. Smith is charged as an adult with loaded handgun on person, possession of firearm/minor and other related gun charges. Smith was the driver of a 2017 Nissan Altima.

Press release from the Maryland State Police.