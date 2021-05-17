An individual made a bomb threat at the Joint Base Andrews main gate Friday night that turned out to be a hoax.
The individual drove his vehicle up to the main gate of Joint Base Andrews around 4:45 p.m. and told base security forces that he had a bomb in his vehicle. After the individual was taken into custody, bomb sniffing military working dogs did an initial sweep of the vehicle and did not find anything relevant. A U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team then deployed an EOD robot that checked the vehicle for an explosive device. An EOD team member subsequently checked the vehicle while wearing a protective suit.
No explosive device was found in the vehicle. Security forces then gave the all clear in response to the situation.
"We take every threat seriously," said Col. Tyler Schaff, commander of Joint Base Andrews and the 316th Wing. "Our team took every precaution to keep our airmen and their families safe."
Following procedure, base security forces personnel had shut down the main gate and cleared the area of all personnel. Partner law enforcement agencies responded to assist with the incident and shut down traffic outside the main gate. The main gate is now open. Operations on the rest of the base were unaffected by the incident.
"Our first responders responded exceptionally well to today's incident. I am very proud of their efforts to resolve the situation and to keep our base safe and secure," Schaff said. "I'm also thankful for the exemplary support that we received from our off-base partners, including federal law enforcement."
The individual was taken into custody and was questioned by base security forces and partner law enforcement agencies. The U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations and base security forces are jointly looking into the situation.
The individual is a civilian with no military affiliation.