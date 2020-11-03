The Prince George’s County Memorial Library System (PGCMLS) continues to serve the community with a robust online library and access to physical materials during Phase 1 of its COVID-19 Phased Reopening Plan. Effective Nov. 3, the Library is implementing several key service changes to meet the essential needs of the community, while maintaining strict adherence to local public health guidelines.
Starting on Nov. 3, curbside service hours will be Tuesday-Friday (1-6 pm) and Saturday (1-5 pm) at 16 branch libraries. The Ask a Librarian call center will also operate during these hours. The Baden Branch Library, which serves the southeastern part of Prince George’s County, now offers walk-up curbside service on Wednesday-Thursday (2-6 pm) and Friday (11 am-2 pm). Visit pgcmls.info/curbside for a full list of branches offering curbside service.
New and returning services include:
Biblio Consulta: The Library’s new Spanish language call center, which is available by calling (240) 455-5451 (press option 2) Tuesday-Friday (1-6 pm) and Saturday (1-5 pm).
Book Bundles: Customers may request age-specific/themed books or request follow-up from staff to receive reading recommendations.
Mobile Printing: Four additional branches are offering mobile printing services during Phase 1. Accokeek, New Carrollton, South Bowie, and Upper Marlboro will now be joining Bladensburg, Fairmount Heights, Glenarden, Hillcrest Heights, Hyattsville, and Spauldings in offering mobile printing to the public. The first 10 black and white pages are free. More information is available at pgcmls.info/mobile-printing.
3D Printing: The Library’s 3D printing program is available for customer print jobs that are available for pickup through curbside service. For more information visit pgcmls.info/3d-printing.
Mobile HotSpots: Families can borrow mobile hotspot devices for up to 9 weeks at a time. Adults ages 18 and older with library cards in good standing may request a SmartSpot through the curbside booking form. One device per household may be borrowed. No LINK or student accounts will be allowed.
The Library’s buildings remain closed to the public until further notice. An announcement about progressing to Phase 2 (Limited Branch Access) will be made when public health conditions allow for customers to safely enter the Library’s buildings.
Customers can continue to place holds on physical materials (books, DVDs, Blu-Rays). Library card holders may borrow up to 50 books at a time. All Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) students have access to the Library’s online resources with their LINK card number. Adults may register for a free virtual library card or renew an existing card at pgcmls.info.