Nowadays, it seems as if we live in a society where the wholesome values of being good, happy, smart and loving are often overshadowed by the worrisome vices of being mad, sad, misinformed and inconsiderate. But in the innocent mind of a child, you can always find an imaginary place where goodness, love and happiness reign supreme.
Twelve years ago a young boy named Darius Bridges saw the world as a wonderful place. So Darius decided to make an origami puppy, using a simple white sheet of paper. At home in his bedroom, Darius drew a happy face, and polka dots on the pup and named it Dot. Then he took his creation to school.
His lively imagination was embraced by his classmates who then inspired him to create more. So he did. Darius sat in his bedroom again and imagined his own world he named Puppyville. This is where his imaginary Personality Pups would live. The Personality Pups (P-Pups) are a group of 12 puppy pals, Dot, Pierre, Angel, Zad, Raven, Twitch, Gadget, Lily, Aleksander, Damien, Laura Love, and Super Pup.
Darius carefully created each pup in a wondrous world where they would exude their own unique personalities, yet learn to live in perfect harmony. The P-Pups goal is to teach children the value of positive self-esteem, being helpful, courteous, kind and seeing everyone no matter what nationality or ethnicity as valued members of God’s loving world.
Darius, the grandson of artists and son of a musical mother, has always been creative. As an award-winning elementary school student who garnered ribbons for his poetry and artwork, Darius loved to draw, paint and just use his imagination to create all types of images. Darius is a published author who wrote the book titled Stories of the Personality Pups in which the stories of each P-Pup pal lives on.
Now, as a young adult, Darius has graduated with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Marketing and a minor in Architecture from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Mich. He is employed by the university and currently pursuing his Master of Business Administration (MBA). Darius and his dad have recently launched a new YouTube channel for children ages 3-9 years, called Personality Pups — Nursery Rhymes & Kids Songs.
Personality Pups is all about having children around the world identify with a pup that best matches their own personality. Your children can follow the stories of each pup or simply sing-along with some of the most popular nursery rhymes in the world. Our core mission is to engage families with entertaining and educational content that builds up self confidence and self-esteem in young children. Whether it’s their favorite nursery rhyme or going on fun adventures with the pups, join us and experience “The World of the Personality Pups.”
Also visit our website at: www.myppups.com for fun activities, games, songs, merchandise and to meet the pups!