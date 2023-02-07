Nowadays, it seems as if we live in a society where the wholesome values of being good, happy, smart and loving are often overshadowed by the worrisome vices of being mad, sad, misinformed and inconsiderate. But in the innocent mind of a child, you can always find an imaginary place where goodness, love and happiness reign supreme.

Twelve years ago a young boy named Darius Bridges saw the world as a wonderful place. So Darius decided to make an origami puppy, using a simple white sheet of paper. At home in his bedroom, Darius drew a happy face, and polka dots on the pup and named it Dot. Then he took his creation to school.


