A former Upper Marlboro football coach who was served three separate indictments in April alleging sex crimes against three young males he had coached signed a Hicks waiver Monday in Calvert County Circuit Court. Moshe Michael Imel, 51, of Owings has been incarcerated at the Calvert County Detention Center since his arrest March 18 after a search and seizure warrant was executed at his home. He is being held in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond.
Imel’s trial was supposed to start next Tuesday.
The search by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office yielded cameras, electronics, computer equipment plus various sexual products. The raid was prompted by accusations made to sheriff’s office detectives by two alleged victims who were 21 when they reported the incidents. The indictments indicated the alleged abuses occurred between 2012 and 2021.
A Hicks waiver involves the defendant in a criminal case giving up his or her right to a trial within 180 days of his or her first appearance or entry of appearance in court.
Defense attorney Brendan Callahan confirmed that due to their being “a large amount” of digital evidence that needs to be analyzed before the case goes to trial, Imel did not object to signing the Hicks waiver.
Prosecuting attorney Rebecca Cordero confirmed that federal justice officials have given indication the state’s case against Imel could possibly be transferred to the higher level.
“I’m not going to wait for any federal matter,” said Judge Mark Chandlee, who set a plea hearing date for Nov. 29.
If the case remains the purview of the local court, it is possible that three separate trials, each taking approximately three days, could be held.
Each of Imel’s alleged victims was under the age of 14 when the abuses occurred. The combined indictments charge Imel with 21 counts of sex abuse of a minor and two counts of second-degree rape.
“The indictments allege that Imel, in his capacity as a coach with the Patuxent Rhinos football team, befriended the victims and invited them into his home in Owings,” Calvert Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr (R) stated when the grand jury’s decisions were announced back in April. “He allegedly provided them with lodging, food, gifts and money in exchange for sexual favors. The acts allegedly occurred in Imel’s home.”
Harvey noted that when deputies went to Imel’s home to execute the search warrant, “they discovered a third child, age 14, living there. This child also reported that he had been abused by Imel.”
According to charging documents, the two older males who initially came forward with the allegations both claimed Imel used various electrical devices during the molestations.
