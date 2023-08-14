Timothy Ray North Sr., 60, of Upper Marlboro was charged with felony theft $25,000 to under $100,000 on Aug. 11.
North was charged for allegedly failing to return a skid-steer/loader valued at $55,000 after renting the machine from JESCO Inc. in the 40 block of Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf in March.
Charging documents state the rental office contacted North several times between April and July to get payment and the location of the skid-steer without success.
Documents allege North owes about $12,157 in rental fees on the skid-steer.
A summons for North was issued on Aug. 11 and he is due in Charles County District Court on Sept. 25 before Judge Patrick J. Devine.
