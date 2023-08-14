Timothy Ray North Sr., 60, of Upper Marlboro was charged with felony theft $25,000 to under $100,000 on Aug. 11.

North was charged for allegedly failing to return a skid-steer/loader valued at $55,000 after renting the machine from JESCO Inc. in the 40 block of Industrial Park Drive in Waldorf in March.


  

