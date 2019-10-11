An Upper Marlboro man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening in Brandywine. The Maryland State Police were searching for a driver who fled the scene following the crash.
According to a police report, Terron Lamb, 24, was driving northbound on Branch Avenue shortly before 8:45 p.m. when a GMC Sierra pickup truck heading eastbound on Moores Road crashed into Lamb’s Chevrolet Impala. Lamb was transported to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MSP troopers at the scene reported that the driver of the GMC, identified as a male wearing a green shirt and black pants, fled after the crash and remained at large as of Friday morning. MSP K9 and aviation units were assisting in the search for the suspect.
The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with road closures as Maryland State Police investigators reconstructed the crash scene. The investigation into the exact cause of the crash continues.
DARWIN WEIGEL