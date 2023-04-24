On March 3, Detective Wyatt McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra from the Chesapeake Beach area.
In his lengthy report filed in district court April 11, McDowell chronicled the investigative events that eventually led the the arrest of Ishmael Shakur Clegg, 18, of Upper Marlboro on felony charges of theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
McDowell reported license plate reader data provided evidence the Hyundai had traveled out of a subdivision in the Fishing Creek area around the time of the theft.
Two days later the Anne Arundel County Police Department reported the theft of license plates from a 2022 Hyundai Elantra at Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover. Through investigation it was learned the stolen plates were then attached to the Elantra stolen in Chesapeake Beach. On March 9 the stolen vehicle was located in Upper Marlboro. McDowell said the vehicle’s steering column had been disabled.
On March 13, McDowell obtained surveillance footage from the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Upper Marlboro, which was captured on video six days earlier. The video showed four male teens exiting the stolen vehicle. Clegg was identified by a Frederick Douglass High School resource officer.
A court-ordered confiscation of Clegg’s cellphone led to the receipt of data which placed the defendant in Chesapeake Beach at about the time the vehicle was stolen.
A warrant for Clegg’s arrest was served on April 11. The following day Clegg was released on his own recognizance. In addition to the felonies, Clegg was charged with rogue and vagabond.
A district court hearing on the charges Clegg faces is scheduled for May 3. He is being represented by the public defender’s office.