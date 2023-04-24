On March 3, Detective Wyatt McDowell of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the theft of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra from the Chesapeake Beach area.

In his lengthy report filed in district court April 11, McDowell chronicled the investigative events that eventually led the the arrest of Ishmael Shakur Clegg, 18, of Upper Marlboro on felony charges of theft and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.