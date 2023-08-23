TOPS Club, Inc. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), the nonprofit weight-loss support organization, has begun unveiling its top “royalty” from 2022 for 2023. TOPS royalty are women and men who, at the end of the year, have officially recorded the largest weight loss from their starting weight, regardless of the time taken to reach their goal.

Rose Marcoux of Upper Marlboro, who lost 36 pounds, and Robert Norris of Hagerstown, who lost 22.8 pounds, are the 2022 Maryland queen and king. They were honored April 13-15 at the Maryland state recognition event at the Princess Royale in Ocean City.


  

