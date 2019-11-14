The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8810 of Waldorf held its annual Veterans Day ceremony Monday to honor and pay homage to all living and fallen soldiers, as well as to recognize the sacrifices that their spouses made, in serving this country.
“The important thing today was to honor all of the sacrifices of all veterans who have worn the uniform,” said Post 8810 commander Debbie Dudak, a retired U.S. Air Force veteran. “I’m just trying to make sure our veterans are served locally with the younger generation, also.”
In observance of Nov. 11 being a special day, VFW members and their families kicked off the ceremony exactly at 11 a.m. with everyone standing at attention during the national anthem, followed by 21-gun salutes outside of the building near the flagpole.
Dudak said the significance of performing at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day is to celebrate those men and women who came home and remember those who did not.
“We gave up a lot. Even though I came back alive, some of my friends didn’t,” Dudak said. “To this date, I have lost many of my friends to suicide and so I’m trying to keep in touch with people. If any veteran has a problem, I want them to know that we have plenty of organizations here that they can reach out to and we’re always willing to help.”
As the nation’s oldest veterans’ organization, the VFW has an impeccable and longstanding record of service and stewardship with members in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and many foreign countries. The organization has been instrumental, since 1914, in ensuring that veterans are respected for their service, always receiving their earned entitlements and are recognized for their sacrifices, including those made by their loved ones.
“We’re always there for our fellow veterans and not all of them are just our post members,” she said. “We have four entities here right now which includes VFW Post 8810, the American Legion Post 293, American Legion Riders motorcycle group 293 and the VFW and Legion auxiliaries.”
From hosting funerals and weekly public dinners every Friday to inviting veterans from Charlotte Hall and community members for special events, the VFW is about promoting patriotism.
Dudak said thanking veterans should not just be designated for one special day, which is why the VFW honors all servicemen and servicewomen on Labor Day and Memorial Day as well as Vietnam Day.
In addition to making sure that they are not forgotten, her goal is to reach out to as many veterans as possible and encourage others, especially young people, to learn about and support the VFW’s efforts.
“I went to every school to encourage students to come visit our post and see what it’s about,” she said. “Our Americanism theme was ‘what makes America great.’ The kids wrote an essay and some did a speech on it. It’s about bringing people in here to understand what the VFW does. We do events, we sponsor money, we help out soup kitchens, the homeless and whatever else needs to be done.”
“When the weather gets bad, people can call on us. If you just need someone to shovel because you can’t drive, we’ll go out there and do it,” Dudak added. “If your water heater breaks and you can’t afford to fix it, we will help.”
Among the participants who attended Monday’s ceremony was Luann Lane and her husband, retired U.S. Air Force SMSgt. Don Lane, who served in the Vietnam and Korean wars. Interestingly enough, Nov. 11 also happens to be his birthday.
“He was born November 11, 1929, and served in the Korean War and Vietnam. He retired from the Air Force after 28 years of service,” said Luann Lane as she recalled her 90-year-old husband’s early life. “He had a staff of 154 people under him when he retired and was in charge of the [cryptography] department which is top secret. And then, he settled here in Maryland. He and I have been married for 29 years.”
Luann Lane said she is just happy to be the spouse of a longtime veteran, who is one of those still living from the Vietnam era, that proudly served his country. Most importantly, she is thankful that he was “brought home safely” and that “his country did not let him down.”
Having served in two historic wars, Don Lane said that was a big deal for him. It not only taught him to appreciate freedom more, but also the importance of recognizing the sacrifices that many like him have made out of love for their country.
“I was just doing what I was supposed to do,” he said. “I got shot at a couple of times but thank God they missed. … I was sent to do a job that I thought others didn’t want to do. But I went and did the best I could.”
