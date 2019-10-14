Two volunteer fire departments are getting a combined $121,904 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
The funding includes $71,428 for the Berwyn Heights Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad to purchase and install two self-loading power cot stretcher units and two new stair chairs, according to a press release from Sen. Chris Van Hollen’s (D-Md.) office. The other grant is $50,476 for the Brandywine Volunteer Fire Department to replace hydraulic rescue tools, which are outdated and beyond their useful lifespan.
“Providing our local first responders with the resources they need is crucial to their ability to serve our communities. This funding will allow volunteer fire departments in Prince George’s County to upgrade their equipment, and will better prepare them to achieve their life-saving mission,” Van Hollen said in the press release.
The federal program provides grants directly to fire departments, nonaffiliated emergency medical services organizations and state fire training academies to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public, as well as that of first-responder personnel, according to the release.
“I’m glad volunteer fire departments in Prince George’s County will receive new funds to replace outdated equipment and ensure our firefighters have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively,” House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) said in the release. “Our emergency responders put their lives on the line each day to serve their communities, and we must ensure they have the resources needed to safely protect families in our County.”
The Maryland delegation is announcing over $30 million in funding for first responders throughout the state.