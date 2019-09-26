Waldorf woman shares excitement, optimism about ‘Family Feud’ audition

Auditioning for television’s “Family Feud” was a dream come true for 52-year-old Sharon Mason of Waldorf, whose positive spirit and naturally funny personality is something that many people consider a joy to be around.
The proud mother of one, now newly single, recently amassed 31 years working in the federal government. Whenever she’s not monitoring her 15-year-old daughter’s social media accounts or interrupting teenage conversations, Mason spends her time watching her favorite TV shows and movies.
“I have no life,” Mason jokingly told the Maryland Independent during an interview at her home on Sept. 13. “My life is eavesdropping on [my daughter’s] FaceTime calls, watching ‘Family Feud’ and the Lifetime channel.”
But Mason is hoping to get a big break soon as she awaits the fate of a “Family Feud” casting call from Aug. 18 in Washington, D.C. Mason got to share this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity with her uncle and four first cousins, all of whom happen to be best friends she grew up with. They include uncle John “JJ” Jones from Kinston, N.C.; Carlos Hardy of Durham, N.C.; Cedric Dixon of Bowie; as well as brothers Curtis Johnson of Fort Washington and Brian “Ross” Johnson of Brandywine.
Mason, who credits her daughter with telling her about the gig after seeing a news segment on FOX 5, initially emailed a short bio and video audition on July 22. She was crying happy tears exactly two weeks later when show producers replied with a booking invite on Aug. 5.
“I was just sitting there and was like, ‘Praise the Lord! Thank you, Jesus,’ when I got that email,” Mason recalled. “I started sweating and having hot flashes, and then started crying. The first person I called is my cousin, Curtis. He must have thought I was having a moment [of grief because my aunt, who was his mother, recently passed away]. That’s when I said, ‘We got selected to audition.’”
“He said, ‘C’mon now, stop playing! I’m just waking up from a nap.’ And, I said, ‘I’m not playing,’” Mason continued. “He got really excited and was trying to connect my other cousin on the phone. … We went back and forth texting, talking about what we were going to wear.”
Out of 5,000 applicants, Mason and her family were among 439 people selected to audition at the Marriott Marquis Washington, DC hotel, which she said “was a big deal.”
The excitement grew and the lines got longer as contestants had to arrive a half hour before call time at 4 p.m. Mason, who had already arrived at the hotel with only one cousin, said she couldn’t help but be “a little nervous” after finding out that the others were running behind.
“I called my daughter and told her that I could just literally cry,” Mason said. “She was like, ‘It’s OK, mom. It’s OK.’ Don’t cry; you’ll mess up your lashes!’ She kept me together.”
A show producer told Mason that she was four people short and could not proceed to registration without all participants present. Luckily, the other cousins made it to the hotel just in time, looking “cleaner than the board of health” in their suits, she said.
“I just lit up like a Christmas tree,” said Mason. “They walked in looking sharp.”
During the first round of auditions, Mason, her uncle and four cousins, who call themselves the Jones family taken after the maiden name of Mason’s mother, were asked to give a reason why people move to Florida. Another guy from a competing family beat Mason to the punch, but his answer happened to be wrong.
Mason then took the opportunity to strut her stuff in front of the mock host and judges.
“Whatever answer he said was wrong. And then I said, ‘To get a husband!,’” Mason said, making a winning buzz sound as she stood and re-enacted the audition. “I had to go out and give everybody a high five. That’s what [the show producers] were looking for. … You just had to show personality.”
As time went on, the Jones family huddled together to answer several more questions, one of which Mason jokingly said they got wrong because she was “too busy sweating” and couldn’t focus. But their performance was impressive enough to move on to the next phase of auditions.
Mason and her crew made their way to another room, with a folded application in hand, where the same competing family was told to go. Little did they know that the show producers had already determined each of their fates.
“We didn’t know what was happening until that same guy [who had initially given the wrong answer] came over and asked what we were doing. One of my cousins said, ‘They told us to come here,’” Mason said. “That’s when the guy said, ‘They told us we could go home.’ … So now, we were really pumped. I was sweating so much but had to record a video. I sent it to my daughter and she [shared it with others on Snapchat]. People were like ‘oh my gosh’ and asking if this was real.”
The second phase of auditions, which entailed families introducing themselves in a video for Steve Harvey, went well despite nervousness setting in. Mason introduced the Jones family as one from Prince George’s County to avoid confusion.
“The fact that all of us rallied together and came through was very exciting,” said Ross Johnson, who refers to himself as Batman. “I don’t have any special powers but I always get it done.”
Curtis Johnson, the family’s fashion trendsetter, didn’t let nerves ruin the moment. He recalls expressing his excitement by jumping up and down.
“The funny thing is leading up to it, you never think you’re going to be nervous. But once you get there and start answering questions and everything in front of [the show producers], the adrenaline starts going and you get nervous. Everything you always wanted to say just goes right out of the window,” Curtis Johnson said. “Once they called our names, it was like being called into the doctor’s office to get some shots or have surgery. Before that, I was cool like I normally am. But recording and introducing ourselves was super fun.”
Having all lost a parent, bonding is something that the Jones family doesn’t take lightly as the group reunited during a time of grief. Last month’s audition came on the heels of the Johnson brothers losing their mother in June, who was a big “Family Feud” fan.
Fortunately, the Jones family has always had the love and support of one another.
“Family is super important and that’s the thing that all of us have a bond with. We just enjoy each other,” Curtis Johnson said. “It’s been like that since we were little kids. We all went to North Carolina every summer, together.”
As the only child who grew up with majority males, Mason reminisces about childhood days of being bossy and very overprotective of her cousins up until they matured into grown men, now with their own families and careers. She even jokes that the audition process for her future husband won’t be easy, given that he would have to go through a tight-knit clan of wolverines over 6 feet tall.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Mason. “I’m newly single, four months. … When I get on “Family Feud,” the men are going to be all over me.”
Mason said she is eager to receive a postcard in the mail from show producers, as selected families are notified within four weeks of their audition.
If selected, the Jones family will participate in a live taping between March and September of 2020 in Los Angeles.
The Johnson brothers, like the rest of the family, are holding on to faith and look forward to what the future holds.
“Overall, it was a great experience and truly an opportunity as a family to bond. It was definitely comforting,” Ross Johnson said. “For us, it was a little emotional just knowing that if [our mother] was still here, she would be on the team. People take family for granted sometimes but at the end of the day, there’s nothing like it in those times, those moments. We’ve done our part and represented our family well at the audition. Now it’s in the hands of the decision makers.”
