Jamin Davis, Washington Commander, presents a signed helmet to Lt. Col. Bill Root, 1st Helicopter Squadron director of operations, at the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The Commanders engaged with the 1HS to see the everyday operations.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Washington Commanders players engage in a brief about the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The Commanders came to visit the 1HS to learn and engage with the everyday workings of the military.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Jake Fromm, Washington Commander player, tries on a helmet worn by the pilots of the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The players were able to test gear used by the 1HS.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Washington Commanders players receive their pre-flight brief at the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The players were given an opportunity to see the inner workings of the 1HS.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Jamin Davis, Washington Commander, presents a signed helmet to Lt. Col. Bill Root, 1st Helicopter Squadron director of operations, at the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The Commanders engaged with the 1HS to see the everyday operations.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Washington Commanders players engage in a brief about the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The Commanders came to visit the 1HS to learn and engage with the everyday workings of the military.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Keaton Sutherland, Washington Commander player, sits in the cockpit of a UH-1N Huey at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The players were able to explore the workings of a Huey.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Jake Fromm, Washington Commander player, tries on a helmet worn by the pilots of the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The players were able to test gear used by the 1HS.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Washington Commanders players receive their pre-flight brief at the 1st Helicopter Squadron at Joint Base Andrews, Md., May 9, 2023. The players were given an opportunity to see the inner workings of the 1HS.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Washington Commanders players, Chris Paul and Aaron Monteiro, film Fedex Field as they fly over in a UH-1N Huey, May 9, 2023. Commanders were able to fly with the 1st Helicopter Squadron.
U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman
Washington Commanders’ players and staff learned what it's like to operate at the 316th Wing during a visit with the 1st Helicopter Squadron on May 9.
The Commanders saw the day-to-day operations of the 1HS and the equipment used by Airmen who fly and maintain the UH-1N Huey helicopter. The players experienced a virtual reality helicopter simulator and night vision headsets that the Huey pilots use every day.
"It was great to partner with Washington Commanders and give them a perspective of the Air Force many don’t get," said Lt. Col. William Root, 1st Helicopter Squadron commander. "It's our hope that they carry the message about the opportunities and the awesome work we do, day in and day out, to those who might never hear about the Air Force."
After a mission briefing, touring the facility, and testing out equipment, the Commanders flew with the 1HS and saw what the pilots and helicopters do within the National Capital Region.