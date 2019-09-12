The Washington Nationals will host the inaugural Battle of the Bases Championship softball game at Nationals Park on Saturday, Sept. 14, according to a Nationals press release. The championship game will take place after the conclusion of the Nationals’ 4:05 p.m. game against the Atlanta Braves. The Battle of the Bases Championship is free to attend.
The Battle of the Bases softball tournament served as an extension of the intramural season at each of the military bases in the National Capital Region, which featured more than 130 teams. The preliminary rounds of the tournament were held on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling on Aug. 24 and 25, and the top two teams from each of the military leagues were invited to compete in the double-elimination tournament.
The championship game will feature the two remaining teams — the Marine Barracks Washington “Marine Band Team” and the Marine Corps Base Quantico “Finance Team” — squaring off in a six-inning game for the title. In addition, all bases that participated in the tournament will be honored during an on-field recognition before the Nationals-Braves game on Saturday.
The Battle of the Bases Championship will begin at 8 p.m. or 30 minutes after the last out of the 4:05 p.m. Nationals versus Braves game, whichever is later. Fans attending both games will be permitted to remain in the ballpark between games, and no matter where fans sit for the baseball game, they can move down to the lower level for the softball game. Fans attending only the softball game will not need a ticket and will be able to enter the ballpark through the Third Base Gate 10 minutes after the last out of the Nationals versus Braves game or 7:30 p.m., whichever is later.
“The Nationals are proud to partner with National Capital Region military bases through our Nats on Base program, and we were impressed with the athleticism and enthusiasm on display throughout the tournament,” Gregory McCarthy, Washington Nationals senior vice president of community engagement, said in the release. “The Nationals are dedicated to supporting our local military community and promoting their involvement in baseball and softball leagues. We are gratified with the enthusiasm of the players, their families, and fellow service members who support them. The inaugural Battle of the Bases Championship is a great opportunity for our fans to come out and support the participating servicemen and women.”
Through the Nats on Base initiative, the Nationals aim to provide year-round experiences that contribute to the quality of life for service members and their families in the Washington, D.C., region, reaching them where they live and work, as well as in-park. The team works with regional and base leadership to develop programming and identify outreach opportunities at local installations. This year, the Nationals provided, at no cost to the service branches, a Nationals-branded jersey and cap to each man or woman participating in the base-affiliated intramural softball leagues. Teams are differentiated through the use of a variety of styles and colors of jerseys and caps.
Teams from all five branches, playing across all National Capital Region installations, participated in this program. Participating bases are listed below:
• Joint Base Andrews
• NSA Annapolis
• NSA Bethesda
• NSF Dahlgren
• NSF Indian Head
• NAS Patuxent River
• Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (includes Navy Yard)
• Marine Barracks Washington
• Quantico
• Fort Myer (includes Fort McNair)
• Henderson Hall
• Fort Belvoir (includes Coast Guard)
For more information, visit nationals.com/BattleoftheBases.