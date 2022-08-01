Popular convenience store and gas station chain Wawa is paying $8 million to six state attorneys general, including Florida and Maryland, as well as the District of Columbia to settle a 2019 data breach incident.
The December 2019 breach involved malware that involved hackers gaining access to Wawa’s point-of-sale terminals in the six states where it operates, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R).
The breach lasted from April 2019 to December 2019 and compromised as many as 34 million credit and debit cards. Wawa said in a statement it cooperated with the impacted states and would continue to work to safeguard its information security systems.
“Wawa is pleased to have reached a resolution with the attorneys general in the states of Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia related to the data security incident Wawa announced in 2019,” the company said in a statement. “As the settlement notes, Wawa responded promptly and followed all notice requirements with relevant authorities, in addition to cooperating fully with the attorneys general and all law enforcement officials to assist anyone impacted by the incident.’
Pennsylvania-based Wawa has more than 850 stores, which has a popular following in Mid-Atlantic states and Florida.
Maryland’s Attorney General Office will get more than $483,000 from Wawa. The money can be used for consumer protection and education, to monitor the agreement and for other purposes at the discretion of state prosecutors, according to settlement documents.
Like other consumer protection and data breach settlements, the money is going from Wawa to state prosecutors’ offices.
“Our office remains committed to protecting the data security of all Marylanders,” said state Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) in statement. “Our laws require businesses to guard the personal information of their customers. We will continue to enforce those laws to protect that personal information from unlawful use or disclosure.
The settlement has Wawa paying more than $2.5 million each to Pennsylvania’s and New Jersey’s attorneys general office, more than $1.1 million to Florida and more than $682,400 to Virginia.
“Hackers will go to great lengths to steal personal information — often targeting businesses to access the data of millions of consumers. It is important that companies take reasonable measures to protect their customers from data breaches,” Moody said in a statement. “Through a multi-state action, we are securing millions of dollars and an agreement that Wawa will implement measures to better protect the sensitive information provided by its customers.”