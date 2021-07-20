We’re Empowered To Achieve The impossible (WETATi) will host the 2021 virtual youth Entrepreneurship Convention and Business iDEA Pitch Competition on July 27 from 1 to 5 p.m., and the awards gala to announce the winners on August 28. The Honorary Chair and keynote speaker will be Mayor Tim Adams, President and CEO of SA-Tech, Inc.
(WETATi) is proud to announce and bring its annual Entrepreneurship Convention, business Expo., and iDEA Pitch Competition to students across the United States, on July 27.
“I owe it to WETATi for making me come out of my comfort zone and think about what I can truly accomplish,” and “It is because of WETATi that I started thinking about how I can change my world and what I can do to make a difference,” said Favour Okhuevbie, 3rd place, 2020 iDEA Pitch competition winner and a current Howard University law student.
The Entrepreneurship Convention and Idea Pitch Competition gives the next generation of aspiring young entrepreneurs and inventors the opportunity to pitch their business ideas before potential business investors, their peers, the public, their parents, and the public. The convention exposes students to successful business owners who can teach them how to succeed in the entrepreneurship industry. The goal is to teach students early about the power of entrepreneurship and to put them on a path toward economic and creative freedom.
“Ever since the competition, it definitely opened up my eyes to the possibility that whatever you create can be put to fruition,” said Malcolm Woodbury, University of Maryland College Park student and WETATi 2020 iDEA Pitch competition 1st place winner.
Students who participate in the competition will have an opportunity to:
- Receive coaching from WETATi business strategists and strategic business partners about their business idea and pitch.
- Participate in training to gain insight on how to package and pitch their ideas.
- Present their business idea in front of business professionals.
- Receive live feedback on their business ideas from judges.
- Compete for the opportunity to win seed funds for their businesses.
“The WETATi Idea Pitch Competition exemplifies WETATi’s work to help the youth see how they can change the world,” said Tim Adams, President/CEO of SA-Tech and Chair of the 2021 Entrepreneurship Convention and Awards Gala. “Whether students are participating in the competition or watching their peers compete, they leave feeling that they have the power to achieve the impossible.”
Participants at the Entrepreneurship Convention will have opportunities to network with successful business professionals, elected officials, young entrepreneurs, and others in the WETATi network. These connections can lead to employment or internship opportunities.
This year, we have ten talented and amazing finalists; Middle, High school, and Collegiate students with incredible business iDEAS, (ranging from typical business ideas to STEM iDEAS), that will be competing. The winners will be announced during WETATi’s Annual Scholarship and Awards gala on August 28, 2021 from 6 to 8 pm, which will also be held virtually this year. At the virtual awards’ gala, both the WETATi Next Generation (middle and high schoolers) and WETATi Collegiate (college and university students) winners will be announced and awarded, alongside other awards.
We are also incredibly happy and proud to report that this year, WETATi-Anne Reese Scholarship funds, will be giving scholarships to nine (9) deserving college students.
WETATi educates low-to-moderate-income students from middle school to college through practical and experiential activities that prepare students for the 21st century workforce for employment, entrepreneurship, and future economic opportunities.
“Our vision is economic empowerment through equitable access to employment and job creation. Our programs are the vehicles that we use to teach students about the power to change one’s mindset from job seeking to creating mentality,” said Ambassador Dr. Margaret Dureke, Founder, President & CEO of WETATi.
Please email any questions to vivian@wetati.org and check out @WETATi on all social media platforms.