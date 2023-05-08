On April 21, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office filed felony charges in district court against Ashley Nicole Cochrane, 30, of Upper Marlboro.
According to charging papers filed by Detective Jason Buck, during the spring of 2022 Cochrane wrote two business checks totaling $11,000 to purchase a pickup truck from a Calvert County resident.
Buck stated in court documents that when Cochrane issued the checks, “She did so knowing that the funds in each account were vastly deficient of the issued amount of each check.”
A court summons was issued the day the bad check charges were filed. A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for June 5 in district court.
To view latest Equirer Gazette e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Subscribe to this newsletter to have the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 pm.
A roundup of SoMdNews Headlines delivered to your inbox twice weekly, for free!
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.