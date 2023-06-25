ARLINGTON, Va. — Last week, yes. every kid. foundation. announced the first-ever class of No More Lines Fellows. Over the rest of this year, these fellows will identify opportunities and support to advocate for changing one of this country’s most unjust policies: residential school assignment.
Regardless of where they live, residents of any given state can access public goods like parks, libraries, or pools whenever they’d like. However, with public schools, it is not the same way. As of the beginning of this year, the vast majority of states restrict public school access and 16 states criminalize enrolling one’s child in a school they are not zoned for. No More Lines allows families to access the public school that works best for their children’s needs, no matter where they live.
The fellows — a diverse group of parents, educators and thought leaders — will be elevated in the media and will serve in a part-time advisory capacity with yes. every kid. foundation. throughout 2023.
“This remarkable class of fellows brings experiences and perspectives that are essential to this national discussion. They have not just observed the injustice of residential school assignment — they have lived it.” said yes. every kid. foundation. Chief Operating Officer Erica Jedynak. “Every day, children across the country are denied access to public education that works for them simply because they do not live in the right neighborhoods. Families across the country are fortunate to have these fellows fighting to transform education.”
The fellows are:
Tennille Caulfield, Upper Marlboro, Md. Tennille is an executive assistant and supervisory lead at Stand Together, where she supports the Senior Vice President and Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives, and the Stand Together Trust. She also leads the executive support team, focusing on the team’s professional growth and development. She became passionate about this issue because of the challenges she faced finding the right schools for her son.
Kelley Williams-Bolar, Akron, Ohio. In 2011, Kelley ignited a national conversation on the issue of residential school assignment when she was arrested and ultimately imprisoned for enrolling her daughters in a school outside of her neighborhood using her parents’ address. Her story was highlighted in countless major media outlets, including The New York Times, The Atlantic, and NPR. She remains an outspoken advocate on the issue and currently works as a paraprofessional at a high school in Akron, Ohio.
Christina Garrett, Montgomery, Ala. Christina is a productivity and wellness coach and a homeschooling mom of five children. Her coaching focuses on self-care, equipping mothers to seek fulfillment, and customize their children’s education. A pastor’s wife, she is also the founder of the Momathon Movement, an Executive Coaching and Wellness Development company. She has been featured in Forbes, Essence, Fox News, and more.
Keri Ingraham, Seattle, Wash. Dr. Ingraham is a Fellow of Discovery Institute and Director of the Institute’s American Center for Transforming Education. She is also a Visiting Fellow at Independent Women’s Forum. Prior to joining Discovery Institute, she spent nearly two decades leading within the field of education as a national consultant, requested conference speaker, head of school, virtual and hybrid academy director, administrator, classroom teacher, and athletic coach. Her writing on education has been published by the New York Post, The Federalist, RealClearEducation, The National Review, and many other outlets.
About yes. every kid. foundation.
yes. every kid. foundation. promotes a bold vision of transforming education in America with a family-first approach, advocates for families in policy implementation and design, and defends families and innovative education entrepreneurs. We believe every kid is capable, is worthy of respect and deserves educational opportunities that treat each kid with dignity, foster the free movement of ideas and promote self-actualization.