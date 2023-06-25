Tennille Caulfield

 Photo courtesy Tennille Caulfield

ARLINGTON, Va. — Last week, yes. every kid. foundation. announced the first-ever class of No More Lines Fellows. Over the rest of this year, these fellows will identify opportunities and support to advocate for changing one of this country’s most unjust policies: residential school assignment.

Regardless of where they live, residents of any given state can access public goods like parks, libraries, or pools whenever they’d like. However, with public schools, it is not the same way. As of the beginning of this year, the vast majority of states restrict public school access and 16 states criminalize enrolling one’s child in a school they are not zoned for. No More Lines allows families to access the public school that works best for their children’s needs, no matter where they live.


  

