Cultural differences can play a major part in international negotiations. That was one of the lessons Salisbury University students learned during the second Cross-Atlantic Negotiation Competition, a joint online venture between SU’s Franklin P. Perdue School of Business and the University of Bucharest School of Law.

Perdue School professor of management and law E. Patrick McDermott established the event after teaching at the University of Bucharest as a Fulbright Scholar during the 2018-19 academic year.